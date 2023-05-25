Double shooting leaves one man dead, another injured in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Two men were shot Wednesday evening at a home in the New Canton area of Buckingham County.

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 25000 block of North James Madison Highway around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot in the front yard of a home. One man, identified as 31-year-old Devonte Nicholas of Dillwyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

31-year-old Floyd Chambers was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to the call the sheriff's office at (434) 969-1772.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.