Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Double shooting not far from Richmond elementary school sends men to hospital

SCENE VIDEO: Double shooting in Richmond's East End
Posted at 9:12 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 21:12:32-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men were wounded in a double shooting on Richmond's East End Saturday afternoon, according to authorties.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road, which is near Woodville Elementary School, just before 3:50 p.m., according to Capt. John Hall Jr. with Richmond Police.

"A short while later two adult male victims arrived at a nearby hospital, with gunshot injury, and officers responded there to investigate," Hall said. "Both victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check, but Hall said Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone