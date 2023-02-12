Double shooting not far from Richmond elementary school sends men to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men were wounded in a double shooting on Richmond's East End Saturday afternoon, according to authorties.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Road, which is near Woodville Elementary School, just before 3:50 p.m., according to Capt. John Hall Jr. with Richmond Police.

"A short while later two adult male victims arrived at a nearby hospital, with gunshot injury, and officers responded there to investigate," Hall said. "Both victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check, but Hall said Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.