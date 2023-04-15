JMU president addresses campus after 2 killed at off-campus party

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- The president of James Madison University (JMU) is addressing a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy at an off-campus apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Redpoint apartment complex on Newberry Lane for reports of shots fired around midnight, officials said.

Investigators said the two victims were found shot to death inside an apartment were a party had been taking place.

Twenty-two-year-old D’angleo Marquise Gracy, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and a 17-year-old boy from Harrisonburg were killed, officials said.

"Although they were not JMU students, they have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted," JMU President Jonathan Alger wrote in an email to the campus community Saturday afternoon.

Alger said the university will support students, faculty and staff who may be "experiencing grief or other difficult emotions" and encouraged them to utilize the JMU Counseling Center, free telehealth support and the Employee Assistance Program.

"As a university, we believe in the importance of supporting one another during difficult times," Alger wrote. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals."

Alger said that many students live near where the crime took place, and urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators, to reach out to deputies.

If you have information that could help deputies, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-654-3800 or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.