Dinwiddie County Sheriff searching for missing 101-year-old woman

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 101-year-old woman, who was last seen on August 15.

Dorothy Sue Wallace was last seen at 4:20 p.m. Thursday near Route 1 and Sturgeon Road in Brunswick County, wearing a polka dot hot hat and glasses.

She was driving a 2002 Honda Odyssey van with Virginia plates UJJ-1500.

Dinwiddie Sheriff Wallace's vehicle

Wallace is 5-foot-4-inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Wallace's location, police ask you to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at 804-469-3755 or the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 434-848-3133.

Police will hold a press conference on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

