Virginia woman discharged from hospice for being too healthy celebrates 106th birthday

NORFOLK, Va. -- Dorothy Southall, a Norfolk woman, marked a milestone birthday with both joy and good health.

Southall turned 106 years old on September 5, celebrating a remarkable life that began in Whaleyville, a community in Suffolk, way back in 1918.

Born two years before women gained the right to vote and just two months before the end of World War I, Southall witnessed significant historical events throughout her lifetime.

She lived independently until August 2023, when she was 104 years old.

At that time, Southall transitioned to living with her family after being discharged from hospice care for being too healthy to meet the requirements.

Currently residing in a residential care facility, Southall describes her new home as comfortable and welcoming. Her advice to younger generations is simple: "Just go with it."



