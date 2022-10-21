Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old son ate 'large amount of THC gummies'

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia mother was charged with murder in the death of her four-year-old son.

Spotsylvania County detectives believe Dorothy Annette Clements' son died after ingesting "a large amount of THC gummies," a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation.

The child suffered a medical emergency on May 6 at Clements' home and died two days later, investigators said.

"Detectives from the Child Victim Unit investigated the death and learned from doctors that the child toxicity level showed a high level of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)," Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Major Troy Skebo wrote. "The attending doctor told detectives that had medical intervention occurred shortly after the ingestion, it could have been prevented the death."

Clements was taken into custody on October 20 and jailed without bond.

Clements' family declined to comment when contacted by CBS 6 about the arrest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.