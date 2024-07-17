She had trouble getting home repairs she was approved for. Then CBS 6 stepped in

RICHMOND, Va. --Multiple times a week for the past year 86-year-old Dorothy Bruce has called the nonprofit Project Homes, hoping to speak with someone about when repairs would start on her home. She was approved for their home repair program in spring of 2023 and while she's had people from the organization come to her home and provide her a list of what they could fix, she said she hasn't had consistent communication from them on when the work will actually start.

CBS 6 first spoke with Bruce in April 2024, after she was told by someone at Project Homes that she had to reapply for the program after already being approved for more than a year. CBS 6 reached out to Project homes on her behalf and the organization responded saying they spoke with Bruce, she did not have to reapply and she was told work should begin in June.

Well, following that Bruce said someone from the nonprofit did come to her home in June but since then she has yet to hear from anyone about when the work will actually start. So, she reached back out to CBS 6 hoping to get answers once again as it has been almost a month since she's spoken to anyone from the organization despite calling and leaving several messages.

"I’ve heard nothing since, I’ve called and I’m not getting any response, so I don’t know what happened," said Bruce. "It’s really disturbing, you know to be waiting and not knowing what to do, packing and unpacking."

Bruce said the delay in repairs is putting stress on her and her husband. From the leaking sinks to the deteriorating floors, she's becoming more and more afraid for their safety. "Have to be careful when I’m walking into the bathroom, have to pray each time I go in there that I don't fall through," Bruce described.

She said she understands the organization is busy but as someone who’s been waiting for over a year now, not receiving a callback or update makes her feel forgotten once again.

"It’s a place I don’t like being, I like to be able to laugh and be upbeat... it’s not funny to feel like I’m nothing," she said.

While she’s grateful for the program Bruce said she’s losing hope she’ll get the help she needs. "Somewhere down the line I feel like I said, just dismissed," she said. "I want someone to reach out to me and tell me what they're doing and when it’ll start."

CBS 6 reached out to Project Homes about Bruce’s concerns and was told they have spoken with her and a contract signing is now set for this Thursday and work is scheduled to start on July 22nd.

