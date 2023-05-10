Watch Now
What you need to know about the new Dorey Spray Park

WTVR
Dorey Spray Park<br/>
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 16:33:55-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Recreation and Parks officials will host a grand opening celebration for the Dorey Spray Park Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The spray park is located adjacent to the barn at Dorey Park.

In addition to the spray park, attendees can enjoy water games, inflatables, music, and concessions.

The event is free and open to the public. All Henrico County spray parks open May 20.

