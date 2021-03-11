Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson series to film in Hopewell this week

HOPEWELL, Va. -- "Dopesick," an eight-episode limited series for Hulu, will be begin filming scenes in downtown Hopewell Friday, according to city officials.

Crews started prepping for filming at the Hopewell Courthouse Thursday at 4 p.m.

As a result, East Broadway from Main Street to Randolph Road will be closed as crews stage and set up along portions of East Broadway, N. Main Street and Poythress Street.

"The Hopewell Sheriff’s Office will be regulating traffic flow and ensuring safety," officials said.

The series, which stars Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard, is based on Virginia author Beth Macy’s bestselling book, “Dopesick,” which documents the rise in opiate abuse and the subsequent opioid epidemic in Western Virginia.

Additional filming took place in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke.

RELATED: Film and TV industry bringing $120 million to Central Virginia

Three productions were in various phases of operation in the Metro Richmond area in December, according to the Virginia Film Office.

At that point, filming had just started in Richmond for "Dopesick," Apple TV was working on a show based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s life called "Swagger" and filming was underway for season 2 of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" on AMC.

“These three shows alone will be north of $120 million in direct spending over the next eight months in the Richmond area,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andrew Edmunds.