DoorDash driver charged in Taco Bell incident

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A DoorDash driver was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct for an incident at Taco Bell.

Stafford Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Taco Bell at 730 Warrenton Road on May 16 for what was described as a "disturbance."

"[Taco Bell] staff reported a DoorDash driver drove directly to the take-out window, bypassing the menu board intercom," according to a Stafford Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "The order was not yet complete, so staff instructed the driver to pull forward so other customers could access the window for their food."

The driver, according to deputies, refused to move and instead and unleashed a "storm of obscenities" toward the fast food workers.

"A Taco Bell employee called the Sheriff’s Office while leaning out of the drive-thru window and the delivery driver grabbed the phone from her hand," the spokesperson said. "The delivery driver proceeded to air her list of complaints regarding Taco Bell to the 911 dispatcher. She then threw the phone back into the window, striking the employee."

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Tonita Jett Mclean, of Stafford, drove off without taking any food with her.

She was later tracked down and served warrants.