Doorbell cam shows possible meteor over Virginia: 'It's almost like a flash bulb going off'

LEESBURG, Va. – A possible meteor in the night sky was caught on a Virginia doorbell camera over the weekend.

The video provided by Asia Jones in Leesburg early Saturday around 3 a.m. shows a small object light up the right corner of the screen for a couple of seconds.

Meteor trackers over at the American Meteor Society said that bright spot was seen across Virginia and as far away as Columbus, Ohio.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said he believes the meteor was a bolide.

"A lot of times you'll see it what we call fireball meteors that are real brilliant, bright and they'll leave a smoke trail," Daniel explained. "The ones that at the very end, they flash like that — it's almost like a flash bulb going off — they're called bolide meteors. And they don't make a sound, but they definitely light up the entire sky."

Daniel said he saw a meteor shower with about a dozen bolide meteors when he lived in Oklahoma in the late 1990s.

"It was the coolest thing I think I've ever seen," Daniel recalled.

