The Donut Dollies played a remarkable role during the Vietnam War: 'Their bravery is unquestionable'

RICHMOND, Va. — For the soldiers and Marines fighting on the front lines in Vietnam, the comforts of home could not have been farther away.

But throughout the war, angels in blue appeared from the sky.

A group of courageous women the likes of whom you may never have heard about.

They were young women in their 20s who signed up to serve smiles in a war zone.

“They uplifted the morale of the men,” says Libbie Hegvik. “They did something really wonderful. It was really quite remarkable.”

Six hundred twenty-seven volunteers with the Red Cross put their lives on the line to spend a year in the war-torn country.

“They would interact with the G.I.s and bring them a touch of home just letting them know that someone cared about them,” says Libbie.

Libbie Hegvik has done extensive research on the group known as the Donut Dollies.

“I don’t think the vast majority of people know who the Donut Dollies are. But the veterans who interacted with them definitely do,” says Libbie.

The women with the funny nickname helped the troops escape the horrors of war for a short while by organizing games, playing music, and simply lending an ear.

“These women who are not there for any kind of political reasons were there, literally to show them someone cared and uplift the morale, and it worked. It helped. It helped many,” says Libbie.

The Donut Dollies found themselves in harm’s way almost daily.

“They came under rocket attacks and sniper fire,” says Libbie. “You know, three Donut Dollies died during their time in Vietnam.”

Vietnam veteran helicopter pilot Rick Curtain remembers flying the Donut Dollies to their missions into hazardous hot spots.

“Why these women did it is beyond me. Totally beyond me,” says Rick. “I’m sure some of these women were in helicopters that had to make emergency landings, if not crash landings.”

The New York native still admires the women’s bravery more than a half-century later.

“You probably had 2 million guys in the rear areas who didn’t experience as much danger as these 627 women experienced in their one year,” says Rick.

For Libbie Hegvik, the story of the Donut Dollies is personal. Her parents found love in Vietnam during the height of the war.

“They found each other, and they are still in love 55 years later,” says Libbie.

Fifty years after their service, the Donut Dollies are stepping out from the shadows and into the spotlight.

Libbie, a producer with Tilt in Richmond, is producing a documentary detailing the story of these forgotten women.

“My mom was rejected a seat on an Honor Flight because she’s not considered a military veteran. But she lived in Vietnam for a year. She came under fire. She came under rocket attacks. And yet she’s not recognized as a military veteran,” says Libbie.

Veteran Rick Curtain doesn’t mince words when describing the contributions of the Donut Dollies.

“Their bravery is unquestionable,” says Rick. “To me, these women are not Vietnam era veterans. They are Vietnam War veterans.”

Libbie wants the world to know about the sacrifices of this band of sisters.

“It is incredible that this is coming to life now,” says Libbie. “I am so thrilled; I can’t believe it.”

The Donut Dollies: volunteers who went to war to serve up smiles and a slice of home far from it.

“It was a dangerous place, and it was not for the faint of heart. These were brave, strong women who wanted to make a difference,” says Libbie. “I hope that these women really do get their moment and their day. And that people recognize, wow, they did something. And they did something special.”

The documentary “The Donut Dollies: 627 Women Who Also Served in Vietnam” will premiere at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, March 21, at noon.

There will be a question-and-answer session with the film’s producer, Libbie Hegvik, following the film.



