Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing Chesterfield teen found safe

Dontavious Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his Lamplighter Court home around 12:20 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police who classified Jones's case as a runaway. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 19:15:10-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a missing Chesterfield boy has been located and is safe.

Dontavious Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his Lamplighter Court home around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Chesterfield Police who classified Jones's case as a runaway.

Police said in an email Sunday evening that the teen had been "located and is safe."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone