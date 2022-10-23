Missing Chesterfield teen found safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police said a missing Chesterfield boy has been located and is safe.

Dontavious Jones, 17, was last seen leaving his Lamplighter Court home around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Chesterfield Police who classified Jones's case as a runaway.

Police said in an email Sunday evening that the teen had been "located and is safe."

