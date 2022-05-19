Watch
Don't panic, but someone spotted a bear in a Henrico neighborhood

Posted at 4:40 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:40:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henrico County homeowner called Henrico Animal Protection on Thursday to report a bear in the Foxhall neighborhood.

Foxhall is off of North Gayton Road, near West Broad Street, in Short Pump.

"It is very common this time of year to see bears out and about," Henrico Police wrote on Twitter.

Bears are typically attracted to neighborhoods in search of food.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offered the following advice to reduce the likelihood a bear would be attracted to your home:

  • Secure your garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building.
  • Keep your grill clean.
  • Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area.
  • Don’t put meat scraps in your compost pile.
  • Don’t leave pet food outdoors.
  • Pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees.
  • Make sure your neighbors are following the same recommendations.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

