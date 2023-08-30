Donation for Feed More’s Food As Medicine initiative called ‘very significant’

RICHMOND, Va. -- State and local officials gathered to celebrate Feed More's' Food as Medicine program Wednesday.

The nonprofit partnered with the Anthem Foundation to create the innovative program to fight food insecurity and improve the health of Richmonders with chronic health conditions.

In fact, more than 7,000 people have been screened for food insecurity and fed since the program's start in 2019.

The program screens patients to accurately address their food needs.

Anthem' donated $450,000 at the event to aid Feed More continue helping those in need.

“It’s very significant. It does everything from allowing us to purchase food that we contribute to our medically-tailored means and our food boxes,” David Waidelich with Feed More said. “These meals in turn are allowing us to partner with healthcare organizations who screen these individuals that identify food insecurity as one of the challenges that they have.”

As a result, Waidelich said the partnership and grant money will give Feed More “a much easier way to reach” folks in need.

After the event, 20 Anthem employees volunteered with Feed More's Meals on Wheels program to deliver meals to seniors and other homebound Richmonders.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.