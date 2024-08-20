Police ID body of Virginia man found floating in Appomattox River

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police are investigating the death of Donald Avery Stokes, of Chesterfield.

Stokes, 61, was found floating Tuesday morning in Appomattox River, according to police.

"Officers arrived on the scene in the area of Water Street and Pecan Avenue. With the assistance of the Marine Police, the unresponsive male subject was removed from the water. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of death. Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

