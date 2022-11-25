Watch Now
Prince George man killed in crash on Thanksgiving night

Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 16:10:25-05

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- A 73-year-old Prince George man died after a crash on Thanksgiving night.

On Thursday just before 8:30, the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it hit a Volkswagen that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 73-year-old Donald Shriver, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to a medical center to be treated.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

