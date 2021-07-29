Police ID driver killed in Brunswick County rollover wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 66-year-old driver killed in a rollover wreck in rural Brunswick County Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the wreck along Route 58 west of Route 678 just after 9:40 a.m.

"The driver of a 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound on Route 58 when he ran off the roadway," Anaya said. "The driver drove across the unprotected median into the westbound lanes of Route 58, which resulted in the vehicle overturning several times."

Troopers said the driver, Donald Johnson Hall of Green Street in Roxboro, North Carolina, died of his injuries at the scene.

Hall was wearing his seat belt, according to troopers.

Officials said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Troopers said their investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.