Man arrested after woman killed in Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. – A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a home in Petersburg Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded after dispatchers received a call about shots fired at a home 1400 block of Talley Avenue just before 8:55 a.m.

Police found Tewana Williams dead in the home, officials said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that children were inside the house when the shooting happened and that police were working the case as a domestic homicide.

Donald Johnson, of Petersburg, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm win the commission of a felon and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, police said in a news release Sunday morning.

Johnson is being held without bond, according to police.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

EDITOR'S NOTE: If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.