Dominion Energy shares tips with Virginians to save money this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following last week's chilly weather Central Virginia is getting a bit of a warm up. But as we approach the official start of winter on December 21st experts say there is no better time to prepare your home for the season.

CBS 6 spoke to Craig Carper, Dominion Energy's senior communications specialist about how you can stay warm without burning up your wallet.

He says the big tips this year are setting your thermostat to 68 degrees, using caulking to seal windows, switching to shower heads that regulate water usage, and using power strips that shut off automatically whenever what you are charging is finished.

Dominion Energy is also offering a free online programthat helps find you the best ways to save money on your electric bill.

All you have to do is go online and answer a series of questions. From there, dominion will send you a free box of items to help you consume less energy.

This time of year especially Craig says Dominion knows many struggle to pay their power bill, and that is one reason the company offers programs to help.

"We want everyone to have the power they need. Power is not a, you know, a want, it's a need. And it's in our interest to make sure that everyone has it."

Dominion Energy is also offering a bill payment assistance program until May 31st of 2024. The program offers up to $600 in assistance to consumers. And isn't income based so anyone needing help may qualify.

Dominion also offers payment plans to help customers behind on their bills. Customers will only have to pay 50% of their past due bill and the rest is spread out over 6 months.

You can find more assistance through 211 Virginia.

