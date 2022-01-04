Dominion: Virginia may be without power for days after winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 120,000 Dominion Energy customers remained without power Tuesday afternoon in Virginia. Nearly 8,000 of those outages were reported in Central Virginia, of which nearly 5,000 were in Goochland.

Dominion Energy advised those without power that it could take crews several days to get the current up and running to their homes again.

"In some of the hardest-hit areas, which includes from the rural areas in Richmond like Goochland, to prepare for a multi-day outage restoration event," Dominion representative Jeremy Slayton said. "In large part because of dangerous travel conditions [Monday] and dangerous working conditions really slowed the restoration process yesterday. But today [Tuesday], our crews are going to be out in force, and they will be working safely and quickly to ensure that all of our customers get their power back on as soon as possible."

Nearly 5,000 Dominion Energy customers in Louisa County also remained powerless Tuesday afternoon.

Call 866-366-4357 to report an outage or receive an update.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.