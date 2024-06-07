Dominion to reopen sidewalks, traffic lanes around vacant city block downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- Construction crews are busy at work at one of downtown’s most prominent empty lots, but its long-term future remains unknown.

Dominion Energy recently began work to restore and reopen the sidewalks and traffic lanes around the vacant city block it owns at 701 E. Cary St.

The 2-acre plot has been fenced off with jersey barriers since 2020 when the downtown-based utility giant imploded its 21-story One James River Plaza office building. The barriers also have been blocking off the surrounding sidewalks and a few lanes of traffic, but a Dominion spokesperson said work is ongoing to replace the sidewalks and move the barriers in, a measure that will “improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the block.”

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.