Dominion Riverrock attracts 100,000 people to Brown's Island in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100,000 people celebrated the James River at the three-day Dominion Energy's Riverrock festival.

“We know that the outdoor amenities in Richmond are special and the festival provides a truly unique way for visitors near and far to soak in all that Richmond has to offer," Ashlee Snider, Director of Marketing for Sports Backers, one of the event's organizers, said.

The festival included a wide array of athletic events and live music.

Dave Parrish 2023 Dominion Energy Riverrock



Competitions in bouldering, kayaking, paddleboarding, and different trail races were highlights, drawing crowds and showing off the diverse landscape of the urban waterfront.

The Boulder Bash competition, held on the Tredegar green hillside, brought in a group of well-known climbers and was witnessed by record crowds.

New climbing holds were purchased by a $20,000 grant Dominion Energy Riverrock received from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) VA250 Tourism Marketing Program.

More than 1,000 runners participated in a variety of trail races, ranging in distances from the 5K Belle Isle Blitz, 10K James River Scramble, and the Bust the Banks Trail Half Marathon.

Festival goers were able to participate in kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, slack-lining, and bouldering free of charge throughout the weekend in the Adventure Zones.

"We love the way the festival brings people together through a shared sense of adventure and we were ready to welcome a new group of visitors to the area and show them all we have happening here in Richmond, and at Dominion Energy Riverrock.”

Dave Parrish 2023 Dominion Energy Riverrock



Live performances by The Kitchen Dwellers, Sierra Hull, Francis Neal, and Virginia's own 49 Winchester provided the soundtrack for the festival.

For more information about Dominion Riverrock or for full results from each of the events, please visit www.riverrockrva.com. The event will return to Brown’s Island May 17-19, 2024.

