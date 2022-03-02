Dominion partners with schools on STEM diversity initiative

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy has announced a partnership with the The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities on a $2 million initiative to promote diversity in technology education.

The three-year initiative announced Tuesday will provide funding to seven universities in locations where Dominion does business.

The money will be used to create summer bridge programs for high school students interested in careers and enrichment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The program is geared toward improving equity for Hispanic students, but all students are welcome to apply. Participating universities are still developing details of their programs, but Dominion expects more than 1,250 students will be able to participate over the next three years.

