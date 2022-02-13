Dominion lineman shot on Norfolk job; video shows wanted car

NORFOLK, Va. — A Dominion Energy lineman was shot during an incident in Norfolk early Friday morning.

A Dominion spokesperson said the lineman was shot in the leg while working at Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street just before 2 a.m. Norfolk Police said they responded to the shooting and found a man with a non-life threatening injury.

“The crews were working on a transformer underground and replacing it,” said Paula Miller, spokesperson for Dominion Energy. “It serves this commercial area around the mall.”

After the incident, three people were taken to the hospital. According to Dominion, one person was shot in the leg, one was injured while trying to get out of the line of fire and another was taken to the hospital for observation.

Dominion later said all three people have been released from the hospital.

According to Dominion, a vehicle came up near the zone before the incident happened but we are working to learn more about the sequence of events that lead to the shooting. Dominion also added the road was closed at the time, so it's unclear how a car entered the area.

"Safety is our number one core value at Dominion for our employees, customers and community. This hits hard. We are very relieved the lineman hit by gunfire is OK, and the other two are gonna be fine as well," said Miller.

The spokesperson did not know if any suspects have been arrested or how many people were involved.

As Norfolk detectives continue to investigate this shooting, they are asking for the public's help to find the suspects’ vehicle seen on camera leaving the scene.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police searching for vehicle wanted in connection to shooting on Monticello Avenue. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/In3MAQrhkN pic.twitter.com/vN7l8uinHJ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 12, 2022

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, two-door sedan.

If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident.