Dominion Energy's Riverrock returns this spring

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy's Riverrock is returning this spring, but the outdoor sports celebration is going to look a little different this year.

Instead of a big gathering at Brown's Island, the festival will be in parks and trails throughout Richmond.

Some of the events include trail running, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, yoga, art installations and a mountain bike time trial.

And for the first time, they will have a "#RockTheOutdoors" scavenger hunt where you complete missions throughout the city and earn a chance to win a prize.

Organizers said they haven't neglected the music that brings crowds to Riverrock every year.

While there won't be large concerts, they said there will be some pop-up life musical aspects in the program.

Riverrock will take place from May 14 through May 16. You can learn more here.

