What you can expect at Dominion Energy Riverrock in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kayak Polo is one of the newest sporting events at this year’s Dominion Energy RiverRock, an event hosted by Sports Backers and Venture Richmond.

"There’s like a little bit of rolling that happens with the sport. Sometimes you'll take the ball, go under water come up, and it's kind of very, like dramatic and fun," Richmond Rapids co-founder Omar Hafez said. "The sport is a twist on water polo, where you have five-on-five kayaks, individualized kayaks, and they're fighting for the ball. And they're sort of jostling for position and trying to score on goals on both sides."

Kayak Polo makes its debut this weekend on the canal next to Brown’s Island, where you can listen to music, purchase food and drinks, and see the Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs.

“It's a highlight for so many people. And you know, it's just as much fun to see the dogs jump 25 feet as it is to see the ones that run up to the edge and get scared and then kind of fall into the pool. So, it's entertaining no matter what," Meghan Keogh, Riverrock event director, said. "It's really a way for us to showcase what we have here in Richmond to the whole country."

Events are sprawled across Richmond’s riverfront and Kanawha Plaza.

"We'll have our bouldering cage up there. We're going to have slackline up there. We'll have some demos and things for people to try," Keogh said.

Belle Isle is the spot if you want to catch RiverRock’s races from start to finish.

"We have mountain biking events, and those are going to be taking place all over," she said.

Even the Potterfield Bridge over the James River offers a prime viewing spot.

Dominion Riverrock is rain or shine. Click here for schedule updates.

