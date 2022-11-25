✨'Seeds of Light' is this year's Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme

RICHMOND, Va. -- The theme of this year's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, which is lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly, is "Seeds of Light."

"Part of the magic of winter nights is how a twinkle of light can transform the darkness. In the natural world, seeds hold a similar mystical power. So tiny, yet so mighty, seeds are the 'spark of life' containing the secrets of a never-ending creation," Lewis Ginter staffers wrote. "Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights celebrates their wonder with the theme."

WTVR Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

As a result, more than a half-million lights and creative displays find "inspiration from seeds and fruits to reveal an interconnected world of incredible diversity, amazing strategies, and enduring beauty."

Gardenfest of Lights is open daily from 4–10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 8. The garden will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Guest will have a timed arrival for "an optimal experience" and to make sure there is adequate parking.

Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit LewisGinter.org or call 804-262-9887.