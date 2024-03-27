What's new at Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont this Saturday: 'We're so excited'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy Family Easter at Richmond's 100-acre Maymont estate features a host of new activities this year, according to organizers.

"The main event is still on the Carriage House Lawn, where it's been for many years, but we are opening up all three entrances, which means three parking lots and more activities here on the Maymont Farm and at the Robins Nature Center," Amber Walczuk, the park's senior manager of special events and sales, said.

Each location will have live music.

"We'll have Jonathan the juggler on a stage," Walczuk said. "There will be Bach DRock, the DJ at the nature center, and then on the carriage house lawn, our main stage there will be live entertainment all day long."

The Easter Bunny will once again be attending the event.

"The Easter Bunny, this year we're so excited, is being presented by Ukrop’s," Walczuk said. "So not only will kids get to meet the Easter Bunny, get an egg, get a photo, but they'll also get a special treat from Ukrop’s at the end."

There will be food trucks at each location, games, Easter eggs, crafts like bonnet making, and insect masks, a planting station and soccer.

"One of our wonderful sponsors is bringing this 50 foot by like 30-foot... blow up soccer arena," Walczuk said.

Kids can feed the goats and alpacas at the farm and catch a glimpse of Nola, the new rescued river otter at the Nature Center.

Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymontis rain or shine Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $5 per person, but kids 2 and under get in for free. The event is also free for Maymont members.

WTVR Easter on Parade

Easter on Parade

Additionally, Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The beloved tradition, which is being hosted by H.M.A and Grandeur & Grove Events this year, will take place between Davis and Allen avenues.

There will be music, the Easter Bonnet contest and lots of people watching.

There is no admission for Easter on Parade, which will take place rain or shine.