Dominion scraps plan for ‘clean energy park' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A full city block in downtown Richmond may be developed after all, as Dominion Energy has changed course yet again for the vacant lot it owns next to its headquarters. The company confirmed this week it has scrapped its plans to build a “clean energy park” at 701 E. Cary St., and instead plans to list the two-acre site for sale.

“We are no longer developing the project and in the coming weeks will launch a process to sell the property,” a Dominion spokesman said in an email.

