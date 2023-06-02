Watch Now
Dominion scraps plan for ‘clean energy park' in Richmond

One James River Plaza
Richmond BizSense
The site left after the implosion of One James River Plaza, as seen last year. Dominion Energy had planned to build a “clean energy park” there.
One James River Plaza
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 07:07:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A full city block in downtown Richmond may be developed after all, as Dominion Energy has changed course yet again for the vacant lot it owns next to its headquarters. The company confirmed this week it has scrapped its plans to build a “clean energy park” at 701 E. Cary St., and instead plans to list the two-acre site for sale.

“We are no longer developing the project and in the coming weeks will launch a process to sell the property,” a Dominion spokesman said in an email.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

