Deputy shot at Dollar General in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The search for a person who shot a Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy continued into the night, hours after the Monday evening shooting at the Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.

The deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, suffered a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Virginia State Police.

"At approximately 6:50 p.m., a Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy was responding to an emergency call for an armed robbery occuring at the Dollar General," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Sheriff's Deputy encountered the robbery suspect outside the store and the two exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled the scene by running into the woods behind the store."

Both Virginia State Police and Charles City County Sheriff's Office are working to identify and detain the suspected shooter.

"There is limited information about the shooter as he concealed his identity with a face mask, gloves, and hoodie," the email continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.