Police: Man pulled gun on Dollar General clerk before running off with cash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the man police said held up at Dollar General store in Chesterfield County Sunday morning.

Lt. Jessica Sidell with Chesterfield Police said a man walked into the Dollar General on Iron Bridge Place around 9:40 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from a clerk.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran off, according to Sidell.

Officials said no one was injured.

Officers described the suspect as a black male between 35 – 45 years old with a medium build.

Additionally, the man was last seen wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeve, light-colored shirt, a camouflage baseball hat, Croc-style shoes and a face mask, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.