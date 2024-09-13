Richmond middle school to have increased police presence following potential threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be an extra police presence at Dogwood Middle School in Richmond on Friday following a threat, school officials say.

School principal Christopher Jacobs sent an email to parents Thursday evening after they learned of a potential threat against the school.

In the email, Jacobs says that the school has been in contact with the families of the students involved.

Those students will remain home until the investigation is complete.

Richmond police will be at the school Friday morning to ensure students arrive safely as they investigate the threat.

The school says they will keep parents updated as they learn more information.

