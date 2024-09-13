Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond middle school to have increased police presence following potential threat

There will be an extra police presence at Dogwood Middle School in Richmond on Friday following a threat, school officials say.
Richmond Police Generic Day
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be an extra police presence at Dogwood Middle School in Richmond on Friday following a threat, school officials say.

School principal Christopher Jacobs sent an email to parents Thursday evening after they learned of a potential threat against the school.

In the email, Jacobs says that the school has been in contact with the families of the students involved.

Those students will remain home until the investigation is complete.

Richmond police will be at the school Friday morning to ensure students arrive safely as they investigate the threat.

The school says they will keep parents updated as they learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone