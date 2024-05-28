Richmond middle school celebrates renaming, previously named after Confederate captain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fitting in a way, that at the city renaming of a Fan District middle school, the school choir performed the number "My Shot" from the hip hop musical Hamilton. Richmond School leaders said the new name — now Dogwood Middle School — captures the talent and creativity of the modern students who walk the halls of the historic building.

“You know a name is an important thing," said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. "[Dogwood] not only the state flower, state tree, but I think it’s one that represents growth and possibility and the future.”

Dogwood Middle School is the last of four Richmond schools to get a new name this year after the school board voted to change their names from monikers tied to Confederate leaders or slaveholders. Dogwood was formerly named for James Binford, who was the first superintendent of RPS and a captain in the Confederate army.

"We’re letting go of an old name that reflected a past that was not inclusive, that did not value diversity, that did not value the stories of everyone in Richmond, and we are embracing a new one," Kamras said.

"We are so pleased that your name can now match your intentions and your vision as a community of learners who are constantly growing," said Richmond School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi.

Dogwood 8th grader Madison Reeves was tasked with bringing student voices to the table during this renaming project.

“I worked alongside the committee to give students perspective on our name change," Reeves said. "Having student voices heard in this process not only provided a unique perspective but allowed us to take ownership of our school's new identity. It’s a great reminder that even as students we have the power to shape our own destiny and shape a better future for all.”

WTVR Madison Reeves

Former Dogwood parent Rob McAdams is an expert in arts integration in schools and said it is fitting at this moment that Dogwood is already a leader in incorporating the practice into their daily learning environment.

“It’s all about designing wonder," McAdams said. "It integrates communities and cultures into all learning spaces."

The issue of school renaming in Virginia received quite a bit of national media attention after the Shenandoah County School Board voted to reverse a previous vote renaming two schools.

Some community members there said the 2020 vote to remove Confederacy-related names failed to garner true public input. Others said the latest vote is going back to a dark part of history that does not represent current attitudes or promotes division in schools.

The attention grew to the point that Governor Glenn Youngkin was even asked about the situation two weeks ago during the signing of the state budget.

“These decisions are at the school district’s discretion to make," Youngkin said on May 13. "I’ve been very clear all along that we need to teach all of our history, the good and the bad. We can’t know where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve come from.”

