Oklahoma dogs mysteriously found in Virginia finally reunited with worried owner

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Two dogs that somehow made their way from Oklahoma to Gloucester County, Virginia, were reunited with their owner, thanks to the help of Friends of Gloucester County Animal Control.

Animal control officers took in two dogs after they were found in Hayes, Virginia, and used microchip information to find out where they were from.

They were surprised when they learned the pups, Sugar and Susie, were from Oklahoma and had a very worried family looking for them.

The shelter says their owner hopped on a plane to reunite with the dogs.

The heartwarming reunion was captured on videos, and shows Sugar and Susie excitedly running up to their dad after two weeks apart!

The shelter says they were thrilled to help reunite the family just in time for Thanksgiving.

They hope the successful reunion encourages pet owners to get their pets microchipped in case they get lost.