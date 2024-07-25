Deputies seize 39 dogs, 5 horses from Virginia home over 'unacceptable' conditions

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — More than 40 abused animals — mostly dogs — were removed from a home in Carrollton on Wednesday over "unacceptable" conditions, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Animal control officers and deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 13000 block of Smiths Neck Road after multiple tips about the owner allegedly breeding and selling animals, as well as concerns for the welfare of the animals at the home, deputies said.

Deputies seized 39 dogs, ranging from small breeds like Yorkies and Toy Poodles to large dogs like Doberman and Wolf Hybrids, officials said.Four mini horses and an adult horse were also rescued.

"We had received multiple tips recently about abused animal cruelty going on there from people who went there to purchase animals. They were breeding the dogs to sell," Deputy Alecia Paul said. "We’re not sure what she was doing with the horses. She had one small horse that looked to be skinny. You could see the horse's ribs."

The animals were underfed and lived in inadequate conditions, the sheriff's office says. Officials added that many animals looked very thin.

"The conditions of the water... and the conditions they were living in is unacceptable. They appear to all have some sort of parasitic infections, worms and different parasites," Paul said.

The sheriff's office did not share information about the home's owner. They said a custody hearing will take place in the next 10 days, where they'll seek to have the ownership of the animals relinquished.

Charges are pending following the hearing, deputies said.

The sheriff's office says they're looking for citizens willing to foster the animals once they're deemed healthy. Details on fostering opportunities will be provided at a later date.