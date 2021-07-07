Watch
Dog shot, killed in Richmond drive-by

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 10:59:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dog was shot and killed Monday afternoon in what appears to be a drive-by shooting, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The dog, named Luca, was inside of his fenced yard in the 100 block of E 33rd Street when he was shot, RACC said.

Now, they're searching for the person -- or people -- responsible.

Witnesses saw a gold-colored Nissan Altima that is missing the driver's side rear hubcap in the area at the time. The shooter was reportedly on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or message RACC on social media.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

