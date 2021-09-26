Watch
Dog resuscitated by emergency crews following morning house fire

Investigations underway for cause of fire on New Kent Ave.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 12:37:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. --

At approximately 7:29 a.m., emergency crews responded to 4411 New Kent Avenue for the report for a house fire. Once on scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. Three occupants had exited the home by the time crews arrived. However, a dog was still inside and was rescued by the arriving crews, who also quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was marked under control at 7:53 a.m.

One occupant was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for respiratory issues. Crews also used an oxygen mask to resuscitate the dog. That effort took rescuers about 10 minutes, but the dog is reportedly doing ok.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

