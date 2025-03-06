Dog rescued from Chesterfield house fire that left resident displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Chesterfield County on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in the 10300 block of Hollyberry Drive at 7:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen that had spread to the attic and roof.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and is OK. The dog rescued from the house was also not injured.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the resident is displaced and being assisted by family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email tips and information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

