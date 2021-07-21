Dog owners! Richmond brewery hosts 5K for you and your best friend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Puppy Kissing Booths, $100 cash prizes, vendors, and more is on tap at the third annual Give A Dog A Job 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Canine Companions Old Dominion Volunteer Chapter on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Main Line Brewery in Richmond.

The race will start at 9 a.m. The cost to enter is between $20 to $35. And don’t forget the dog of course.

All the race proceeds will go to Canine Companions. The nonprofit organization strives to provide thoroughly trained service dogs to children, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

“We have volunteer puppy raisers who take our dogs at eight weeks of age and raise them in their homes for the first year and a half,” John Bentzinger, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator for Canine Companions, said. “At the end of the year and a half, they temporarily return the dogs back to us where they work with our professional instructors for six months, learning over 40 advanced commands before they are matched with an adult, child, or veteran with disabilities.”

“Giving the dog to someone with a disability is really an emotional and joyous experience for volunteer puppy raisers,” Bentzinger added. “They are giving this great gift because of their great compassion for people with disabilities.”

A thoroughly trained Canine Companion’s service dog is valued at $50,000 but freely given to those with disabilities.

Visit Give a Dog a Job 5k run/walk Online Registration (runsignup.com) to register for the race and for more information about it. Walk-up registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. To learn more about Canine Companions, visit their website at canine.org

