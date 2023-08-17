Watch Now
'Dog House Cat' pet store opens in Richmond Arts District

Ashley Smiley in her new Arts District shop.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 10:50:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. — When the owners of Fido Park Avenue announced they’d be retiring and closing up shop, Ashley Smiley had a choice to make. After working for the pet supply store’s Short Pump location for about a year and a half, Smiley thought to herself: “It’s now or never.” Several months later, Smiley launched Dog House Cat, a pet supply shop at 5 W. Broad St. in the Arts District. After a soft opening last month, she celebrated a grand opening at the beginning of August.

