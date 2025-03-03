RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) is partnering with nurseries across the Commonwealth to offer discounts on native shrubs and trees this spring.

The DOF's Throwing Shade VA initiative aims to encourage Virginians to plant native species of trees and shrubs, which provide water quality benefits and serve as a source of food and habitat for wildlife and pollinators, according to the DOF.

"Not only can native species meet any landscaping objective, but they also often require less maintenance as they are already adapted to Virginia’s environment and climate," a statement from the department reads.

To get a discount of $25 on trees and shrubs valued at $50 or more:



Visit a participating location, Choose native trees and shrubs with the Throwing Shade VA tag San the QR code and complete a short survey Show the completed survey to the clerk when you checkout Receive your discount.

Paper forms will also be available at the point of purchase.

Discounts are available now through May 1 while supplies last.

RVA nurseries participating in Throwing Shade VA

Cross Creek Nursery (Two participating locations)

501 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23236 15503 Ashland Road, Rockville, Virginia, 23146

(Two participating locations) Ed's Landscaping and Garden Center

4032 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Virginia, 23111



Find the full list of nurseries here.

