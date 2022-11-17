Doctors urge families to eat fewer carbs this Thanksgiving

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — November is dedicated to recognizing the impacts diabetes has on millions of Americans.

Nearly 800,000 Virginians are living with chronic diabetes as we near the upcoming Thanksgiving and December holidays. Those days are often filled with overeating sweets at work or school and large meals with friends and families.

Crossover Healthcare Ministry on Quioccasin Road is a nonprofit that provides wraparound health services at no-cost or low-cost to families. They also serve as a member of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

Diabetes is a chronic illness that occurs when blood glucose is too high. It increases a person’s risk for heart disease, stroke, amputations, blindness and kidney disease.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the prevalence and hospitalization rates of diabetes in the state have steadily risen since 2016.

“Unfortunately, in our American diet, we eat a lot of carbohydrates. It’s not just in sweets but in our lunch and dinner, as well. We eat rice, bread and pasta,” said Dr. Danielle Avula, Crossover’s Associate Medical Director. “Just being aware that sugar is everywhere and that in prevention of diabetes, specifically, you really want to limit the amount of the carbohydrates or the sugar that you're taking it on a regular basis.”

Dr. Velma Barnwell, Crossover’s dental director, warned that diabetes can also impact your oral health.

“[The patients] get their diagnosis in medical, but a lot of times dental is the first place that the symptoms show in the mouth,” Barnwell explained. “If I see swollen gums, decay teeth, and dry mouth then I would be wondering if they might have diabetes.”

Depending on the clinic’s compensation model and the patient’s income, diabetes screenings and treatments are free or offered at a very low-cost. People can find a clinic through VAFCC’s Free Clinics Care website.

“Every year free clinics provide quality and affordable healthcare to thousands of Virginians, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Rufus Phillips, VAFCC CEO. “If you’re at risk for diabetes, or haven’t seen a primary care physician recently, I urge you to connect with your free clinic.”

For more information about VAFCC, visit www.vafreeclinics.org