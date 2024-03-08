The circus comes to town: Big top goes up outside The Diamond in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Do Portugal Circus is in Richmond this week, with performances March 8 thru March 17 outside The Diamond.

Susan Vance and Hannah Lam do not consider working for Do Portugal Circus a job, but instead, helping them fulfill a lifelong dream.

“The best part of the circus, I think, is that you get to do the job that you love, while also touring. But also, you have your home here as well,” Vance said.

Born in Scotland, Vance now tours with the international traveling circus as an aerialist and quick change artist.

Lam, a second-generation aerialist, was born in the circus and now tours the world with her daughter.

She considers herself a “citizen of the world.”

Born in Mexico, her father is a Chinese immigrant and her mother is English.

CBS 6 spoke to Vance and Lam as crews erected their eye-catching big top behind The Diamond on Robin Hood Road.

Many of the crews working to set up the site also perform in the show.

Do Portugal Circus is in Richmond during their North America and international tour.

Their debut show on Friday at 8 p.m. marks the start of a week-and-a-half of highlight tricks, magic, illusions, acrobats, remarkable athleticism, and pageantry.

“We've got an international cast that are inspiring,” Lam explained. “All of the workers we've got here — they're just fantastic at what they do. We have a little bit of everything.”

That includes motorcyclists in their star attraction “Globe of Death” in addition to dancers and clowns.

“We have a show for the entire family,” Vance said. “So it's something that kids are going to enjoy because there's something for the kids but it's also something that you don't have to come with kids.”

The circus has made stops in Mexico and Central America.

