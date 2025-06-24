13-year-old cancer patient DJ Daniel becomes honorary Virginia state trooper

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond was the site of a heartwarming scene Tuesday as Virginia welcomed its newest and youngest first responder.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares officially made DJ Daniel an honorary member of Virginia State Police.

The 13-year-old, who has aspired to be an officer, was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in 2018 and initially given only a few months to live.

But DJ has persevered through all these years and over a dozen surgeries.

He spoke about how much his family's sacrifice has meant to him through all the pain.

"My dad quit all his jobs just for me to have a better future, so right now, I would just turn to my dad and give him a hug. You don't see any dads like this in Texas," DJ told CBS 6.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.