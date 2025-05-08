PETERSBURG, Va. — A legal battle sparked by the sale of a longtime Petersburg diner seems to hinge on a typo. The former owners of Dixie Restaurant, Charles and Frances Rawlings, are suing the couple they sold the business to last year, Dylan and Savannah Yeargin. The lawsuit claims that the Rawlings and Yeargins made a “mutual mistake” when crafting the contract for the sale of the restaurant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Why the former Dixie Restaurant owners are suing the couple they sold the business to last year
Posted
