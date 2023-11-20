Divided Hanover County board rejects 55-and-up apartment project

RICHMOND, Va. — Disagreement over how apartment projects in Hanover have been regulated in the past and should be in the future resulted in a divided Board of Supervisors rejecting a known developer’s latest proposal at its meeting this month.

Supervisors voted 4-3 to deny the proposed Summerlyn development that would have been the county’s first 55-and-up rental community. The denial went against the recommendations of the Planning Commission and county planning staff to approve the project, which the commission supported unanimously last month.

The nay-voters maintained that the 97-unit project was too dense for the site according to the county’s comprehensive plan, which recommends calculating density based on net acreage.

Planning staff and developer Larry Shaia maintained that the county had historically calculated density based on gross acreage, as was the case with Shaia’s Cambridge Square and Charleston Ridge developments.

