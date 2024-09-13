Diversity Richmond needs your help to secure a new Virginia license plate

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of its 25th anniversary, Diversity Richmond has created a new license plate in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Celebrate Diversity” design includes the Progress flag on the bottom of the plate with various hands coming together that represent the queer community on the right side.

For the license plate plan to become a reality, the nonprofit needs 450 applications and payments by the opening of the 2025 General Assembly session in January.

Diversity Richmond’s executive director, Rev. Dr. Lacette Cross, said the funds of the plate will help them to give back.

“I believe people know us by Diversity Thrift and the amazing work we've been able to do to give over a million dollars back to our community and to LGBTQ orgs and allied organizations. What the money from this effort will do for us is continue to allow us to build out the community hub,” she explained.

WTVR Diversity Richmond’s executive director Rev. Dr. Lacette Cross

Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) is sponsoring the legislation and will bring it to lawmakers attention, only if the public supports the cause.

“Once it is approved, then we become an official option of the DMV, and everyone across the Commonwealth will be able to go in and select a Celebrate Diversity plate. So we need folks to go to our website, diversityrichmond.org, it's on our main page,” Rev. Dr. Cross stated.

There will also be applications available at Virginia Pridefest at the Bon Secours Training Center in Scott’s Addition starting at noon Saturday.

Cross said you must know your car’s VIN number and your vehicle must have liability insurance.

Payments are $25 for the plate and $35 if you want to add personalization.

