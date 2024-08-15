How you can help these 'Divas of RVA' give back to Richmond kids just before the start of school

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the 12th year in a row, the group Divas of RVA are holding their annual back-to-school community event.

"Giving away school supplies, book bags. We're going to have free food. We're going to have a live DJ, raffle drawings, a little bit of everything," said Diamond Brown, the group's event planner.

In addition to giving away supplies, Brown and Raquel Jones, the group's founder, said the event will offer various resources for both children and adults.

"They can just have food, fun, laughter and they can get the education," Jones said.

WTVR Diamond Jones and Raquel Brown

Some of the resources available at the event include free phone services, utility bill help, mental health help, voting rights restoration help, free haircuts, free toiletries, and numerous job offerings.

No registration is needed, anyone can come, take what they need, and have fun for free.

"I remember as a kid going to school, and we didn't have things like this," Jones said. "So, I said, when I grow up, that I was going to make a difference and make a change to the community where I could help."

Brown said they are grateful and excited to help prepare parents, students, and staff as they head back to school.

"Seeing the need, if I can make a difference in the world and change somebody else's life, and be able to accomplish something, why not?" Brown said.

Divas of RVA

There are things the group said they could still use help with. They need more clear backpacks, volunteers, and a sponsor for a portable restroom.

The school supply giveaway is happening Saturday, August 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Davee Garden on Ryburn Road in Richmond.

If you're hoping to donate, volunteer, or sponsor, you can reach out to Diamond Brown at (804) 651-2902.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.