Booze to buds: Marijuana dispensary to open in former ABC store in eastern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An eastern Henrico storefront is trading bottles of booze for marijuana buds.

The Cannabist Co., which operates as the Richmond region’s lone legal medical cannabis provider, is planning to open a marijuana dispensary in the Laburnum Park Shopping Center next year, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The company has leased the D suite of 4320 S. Laburnum Ave. for its new shop, a 5,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by an ABC store. The shopping center is across from White Oak Village.

