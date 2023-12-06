Watch Now
Booze to buds: Marijuana dispensary to open in former ABC store in eastern Henrico County

Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 06, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An eastern Henrico storefront is trading bottles of booze for marijuana buds.

The Cannabist Co., which operates as the Richmond region’s lone legal medical cannabis provider, is planning to open a marijuana dispensary in the Laburnum Park Shopping Center next year, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The company has leased the D suite of 4320 S. Laburnum Ave. for its new shop, a 5,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by an ABC store. The shopping center is across from White Oak Village.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

